Paraguay footballer Matias Galarza grabbed headlines by scoring the fastest goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 during the clash against Turkiye on Saturday. The midfielder needed just 65 seconds to score a brilliant long-range goal that ultimately proved to be the winner for his team. However, the footballer found himself in a bizarre controversy during the match. During the match, the on-pitch eferee Ivan Barton lost one of his watches while trying to separate the players. The watch was on the pitch and Galarza picked it up. However, instead of returning it immediately to the referee, he took it and wore it on his wrist for a few moments. While he did return it, the whole incident caused a huge social media storm and he was heavily criticised.

Paraguayan footballer Matias Galarza stole the referee's watch that fell off in the 45th minute of the match.



The footage of the footballer picking up the watch from the ground and putting it on his own wrist went viral on social media.pic.twitter.com/dPZxUE8bIU — Kara (@UTDKarra) June 21, 2026

Coming to the match, ten-man Paraguay beat Turkey 1-0 at the World Cup on Friday, a result that kept their hopes alive and also guaranteed that co-hosts the USA win Group D.

Turkey's defeat means they become the second team after Haiti to be eliminated from contention. Matias Galarza scored the only goal in a game that featured the first sending off in World Cup history for a player covering their mouth during an on-field confrontation, for Miguel Almiron.

Galarza's low, long-range shot evaded Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir after just 63 seconds.

Former Newcastle forward Almiron was given his marching orders in first-half stoppage time after covering his mouth while he appeared to direct a comment at Turkey's Mert Muldur.

In a scrappy match, Deniz Gul had a golden chance to equalize in the 88th minute when Paraguay 'keeper Orlando Gill could only parry a shot, but he stabbed his shot wide of the goal.

Merih Demiral glanced a header wide in the dying seconds and was almost in tears afterwards as the Turkey players slumped to the turf in bitter disappointment.

(With AFP inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi