The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between France and Paraguay ended on a heated note as Kylian Mbappe and Orlando Gill got into a heated altercation. The game was filled with strong tackles from Paraguay but Mbappe scored from the penalty spot to guide France to a 1-0 victory. At the end of the match, Paraguay goalkeeper Gill extended his hand in a show of sportsmanship but Mbappe ignored it and continued celebrating. In response, GIll threw the ball at Mbappe's back and walked away. “I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper,” Gill said when asked about the entire incident after the heated encounter. “But anyway, that was all I did; I calmed down afterward,” he added.

Orlando Gil, le tira el balón a Mbappé por no darle la mano! pic.twitter.com/qSvQMxyAza — José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) July 5, 2026

Mbappe said his side proved they are capable of winning ugly as well as playing attractive football.

Speaking to the host broadcasters after the match, Mbappe said, "I think we knew what kind of match we were going to have, but I think today it's very good. The match we had, how we played it. We showed that we weren't just a team that knew how to play offensive football. If we have to get our hands dirty ('put our hands in the sh*t), we're going to get our hands dirty, sorry for the expression. We don't have a problem with that."

He added, "They thought we were going to come playing in tuxedos, that we were just going to come and do beautiful moves, one-twos. We know how to play dirty football, too. And we did it today, we won, and even in that, we were better than them."

Mbappe's comments came after France were pushed to their limits by a disciplined Paraguay side in a fiery Round of 16 contest at Lincoln Financial Field. Having cruised through the group stage, Didier Deschamps' men found themselves in a bruising encounter in which Paraguay frustrated them for long periods with organised defending and relentless pressing.

France enjoyed the lion's share of possession but failed to register a shot on target in the opening half, which became only the third FIFA World Cup knockout match since 1966 to reach the interval without either side managing an effort on target.

(With ANI inputs)

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