Former Argentina forward Carlos Tevez praised captain Lionel Messi, expressing deep admiration for the football icon's continued brilliance and the constant sense of surprise he brings even to his teammates. Tevez said players are still "amazed" by Messi, noting that despite everything he has achieved, he continues to produce moments and stories that elevate his legacy even further.Tevez also highlighted the global admiration for Messi, saying that his impact goes far beyond Argentina and has captivated fans worldwide. He reflected on Argentina's football heritage, stating that the country feels fortunate to have had two icons in Diego Maradona and Messi, whom he described as "untouchable" legends, comparable to Brazil's reverence for Pele and other greats.

"We, especially my fellow players, are always amazed by [Messi]," Carlos Tevez told ESPN. He always seems to have one more story to tell. And even though he's come so far, he always gives us a little more."

"But look, we Argentines are enjoying it, just like everyone else, because it's not just Argentines who are going crazy over Leo; the whole world is going crazy over him. We Argentines feel lucky to have had Maradona first and then Leo Messi. Just as Pele and many other superstars are for you or for Brazil, for us, Maradona and Messi are untouchable," he added.

The defending champions will face Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 on July 3 (local time), with a place in the Round of 16 at stake. Lionel Scaloni's side enters the knockout phase aiming to continue its title defence after progressing through the group stage.

Messi has been central to Argentina's campaign, leading the team as they seek to retain the FIFA World Cup crown won in Qatar in 2022. The 39-year-old has enjoyed another impressive tournament, combining experience and leadership with his trademark creativity in attack.

Argentina will be looking to build on that momentum against Cabo Verde as the knockout stages begin. Messi has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the ongoing 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain is currently joint-top of the Golden Boot standings with six goals, level with France captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

The winner of the encounter will advance to the Round of 16 and move one step closer to lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi