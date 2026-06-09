Even before the FIFA World Cup 2026 has started, the event has seen quite a few controversies. Perhaps the most significant of these so far is a Somali referee - Omar Artan - being denied entry to the United States after arriving in Miami and subsequently being cut from the tournament by FIFA. He was set to make history for his country. He was denied entry at Miami International Airport on Saturday over "vetting concerns," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement, without giving details of those concerns. Artan was issued a visa to travel to the U.S. last week, according to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya that processed it.

Who Is Omar Artan?

Omar Artan was going to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup after making FIFA's final list for the tournament, which was announced two months ago. He is one of Africa's top referees and was named the continent's best male referee in 2025.

The move to deny a FIFA-appointed match official permission to enter a World Cup host country is highly unusual. Artan was due to meet up with other World Cup referees at their training base in Miami.

What Is Somalia's Reaction?

Somalia has defended its referee Omar Artan after he was denied entry to the United States, preventing him from becoming the first Somali official to officiate at a World Cup finals.

In a statement on Tuesday, Somalia's Ministry of Sports expressed "deep regret" over Artan's denial of entry, saying that despite diplomatic engagement with U.S. authorities and world football governing body FIFA, it was "not possible to achieve a positive outcome". A spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said he was denied entry following a routine inspection.

Somalia reaffirmed "its unwavering support" for Artan, adding it "has full confidence in his integrity, professionalism, and continued contribution to the advancement of football both in Somalia and internationally."

"Artan represents the very best of Somali talent," reads the statement.

FIFA confirmed to AFP that Artan will not be participating in the World Cup, set to start on Thursday.

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," a FIFA spokesperson said.

A source at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) told AFP on Tuesday that the continental body could not intervene, but added: "We certainly feel sorry for Artan."

Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump's administration as part of a broader immigration crackdown

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