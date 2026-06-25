Neymar Jr., one of the most iconic football players of his generation, made a return to the Brazil national team after a hiatus of about 1000 days, appearing as a substitute in the FIFA World Cup Group C match against Scotland. Neymar, whose addition to the Brazil team for the FIFA World Cup 2026 was quite debatable, wasn't available for selection for the Selecao's first two games due to an injury. As he stepped onto the pitch as a second-half substitute against Scotland, Neymar's eyes filled with tears. The Brazil No. 10 also shared a post on Instagram after his debut in this edition of the tournament. The post has since gone viral.

Neymar remains one of the most loved players from his country. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man is the top-scoring active player for Brazil in World Cups, with 8 goals to his name. The man leading the charts in the all-time list for Brazil is Ronaldo (El Phenomenon) with 15 strikes.

Taking to Instagram after making an appearance in Brazil's 3-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday, Neymar wrote: "REMEBER WHO YOU ARE".

Speaking to reporters after the match, Neymar said the team is united and fully focused on achieving their target in the tournament.

"I'm eager for it, not just me, but the whole team. The group wants to win. We know that if we unite and this 'desire' grows stronger and stronger, we have a great chance of achieving our goal," he said.

Neymar took the field for Brazil for the first time since 2023 as the 34-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages. Neymar marked his return to the field after recovering from a calf injury, after he missed the first two Group C matches.

Neymar not only marked his first appearance in the ongoing World Cup but also marked his return to action for the first time since October 2023, when he sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

The injury ruled him out for an extended period and limited his involvement in Brazil's qualification campaign.

Neymar entered the field in the 76th minute of the match against Scotland as he substituted Matheus Cunha.

The forward came on to make his fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, completing a remarkable milestone in his international career. He has now featured in the 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions of the tournament.

With ANI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season