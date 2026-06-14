Manuel Neuer will start in goal for Germany against Curacao in his fifth World Cup, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Saturday. "All the players are fit and Manu will start," Nagelsmann said at his pre-match press conference. The game Sunday against the World Cup debutants will be the 40-year-old goalkeeper's first appearance for Germany for nearly two years. Neuer won the last of his 124 international caps in a Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat by Spain. Nagelsmann brought him out of international retirement after he helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title and reach the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The 2014 World Cup-winner had to nurse a calf injury in the buildup to the 2026 tournament and played no part in the 4-0 friendly win against Finland and the 2-0 victory against the USA.

Neuer's inclusion leaves Oliver Baumann, who has largely been Germany's number one in the last two years, on the bench.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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