India pacer Mohammed Siraj penned a heartfelt note on social media for Cristiano Ronaldo as the football icon played his last FIFA World Cup game on Monday. The Portuguese superstar signed off from the mega event as his team lost 1-0 to Spain in their Round of 16 clash at the Dallas Stadium, Texas, United States. Mikel Merino scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to shatter Ronaldo's dream of winning his maiden World Cup title for his nation.

Siraj, who is a huge admirer of Ronaldo, hailed the player and said one game would not define the legacy of the football superstar.

"No matter what happened today, you will always be my inspiration, Cristiano. A single game can never define your greatness. Thank you for inspiring millions around the world," Siraj wrote on his Instagram Story.

Ronaldo walked off the pitch after his final World Cup match for Portugal with a stoic look on his face and only the slightest hint of emotion. There was a brief wave to acknowledge the cheering fans, and the same feeling he has had after past losses.

"Sad - it's normal after being eliminated like this," said Ronaldo, who briefly shielded his eyes with his right hand after the match.

"I've given everything, I've given my best, and I leave with a clear conscience," he said. "This is soccer, this is life for a soccer player. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose."

Ronaldo, the only player to score goals in six World Cups in a row and the career leader in international goals with 146, said the day before that he hoped it would not be his final match in this run and wanted to enjoy it to the fullest.

But he reiterated then - and again after the loss to Spain - that this was his last time in the tournament that is played every four years. The deepest he ever went in the World Cup was the semifinals in his 2006 debut.

As for his other future plans, he was not ready to say.

"Yes, it was my last World Cup, but everything else I'll have time to think about, to be with my family, and not make any decision hot-headed and move on with life," he said.

(With AP Inputs)

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