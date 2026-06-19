Mexico vs South Korea Live Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico have stepped on the gas in Guadalajara in pursuit of a goal against South Korea in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. The score was 0-0 at the end of the first hydration break, after Julian Quinones came close to opening the scoring for the co-hosts. Mexico and South Korea began their campaigns with victories, and another three points would place the winner in a commanding position to secure qualification for the knockout rounds. The result could also have a major bearing on who finishes top of Group A, adding extra significance to the fixture. (Match Centre)

Mexico vs South Korea Live Football Score: MEX vs KOR FIFA World Cup Match