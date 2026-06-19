Mexico vs South Korea Live Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico have stepped on the gas in Guadalajara in pursuit of a goal against South Korea in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. The score was 0-0 at the end of the first hydration break, after Julian Quinones came close to opening the scoring for the co-hosts. Mexico and South Korea began their campaigns with victories, and another three points would place the winner in a commanding position to secure qualification for the knockout rounds. The result could also have a major bearing on who finishes top of Group A, adding extra significance to the fixture. (Match Centre)
Mexico vs South Korea Live Football Score: MEX vs KOR FIFA World Cup Match
45 1' Korea have looked more proactive since the hydration break. Lee Kang-in tries a shot from outside of the box, but it is blocked.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: Fans getting frustrated!
38' Mexico fans are getting frustrated. South Korea are enjoying a lot of possession in midfield. This game could do with a moment of magic. Chances have come at a premium.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: Interesting stat!
25' We are back underway after the first hydration break! Mexico don't have a great record in Guadalajara. They have won only one of their three previous matches played here-a 2-0 victory against the USA in an October 2024 friendly. The other two matches ended in defeat (1-2 in September 2010) and a draw (1-1 in October 2025), both against Ecuador.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: SAVED!
19' Saved! Kim Seung-gyu denies Quinones! Roberto Alvarado cuts inside and swings one in towards the centre. Quinones manages to get his head to it, but it is straight at Kim. First shot of the match.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: Son is offside!
16' Cleared off the line! It's offside! Lee Han-beom plays a long ball towards Son, who gets in behind the defenders. Rangel charges him down, but the South Korean skipper lofts the ball over his head. However, it is cleared off the line before the linesman raises the flag for offside.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: Good play from Mexico!
Mexican dictating the play in these early exchanges. Quinones shows great hold-up play, playing one to Gutierrez on the wing, who then lays it off to Jimenez, but the through ball is cut out.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: Early yellow card!
4' An early booking for South Korea as Lee Kang In gets booked for a foul on Romo.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: We are underway
We are underway! The match promises to be an exciting one with both sides showing good attacking prowess in their opening matches. Expect a high-scoring encounter!
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: Time for national anthems
It is time for the national anthems after the two coaches exchanged pleasantries. Although Mexico are the home side, the South Korea support is quite visible in the stands.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: It is almost time
The two teams are about to enter the field and the noise from the crowd is deafening. Both teams have a strong support and this is the game that can end up deciding who tops Group A.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: Mexico starting XI
Alvarado, Gallardo, Lira, Gutierrez, Romo, Sanchez, Vazquez, Alvarez (C), Quinones, Jimenez
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: South Korea starting XI
Kim, Min Jae, Moon Hwan, Gi Hyuk, Han Beom, Seung Ho, Young Woo, In Beom, Jae Sung, Kang In, Heung Min Son (C)
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter between Mexico and South Korea. A huge match with respect to Group A as both team have won their opening matches and this encounter can decide who will end up as group winners.