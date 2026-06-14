Scotland match-winner John McGinn is optimistic his team can go on to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the very first time after marking their return to the tournament following a 28-year absence with a 1-0 win over Haiti on Saturday. A deflected strike from the Aston Villa midfielder in the first half in Boston proved enough for Scotland to claim the victory in their Group C opener, although they were left hanging on towards the end as Haiti put them under pressure. "It was crucial. This was our pressure game, we were the favourites going into it. Haiti are a very difficult opponent," said McGinn, who had not scored for his country in over 18 months.

"They have so many unique qualities that we are not used to playing against, so the important thing tonight was to get a clean sheet and get the three points, and we have managed to do that.

"Can we play a bit better? Of course we can. But this is brilliant, and we will go into the games against Brazil and Morocco with more gears to go up. Scotland winning at a World Cup again is the main takeaway tonight."

Scotland are appearing at their first World Cup since 1998, when they were eliminated in the group stage after defeats against both Brazil and Morocco.

Saturday's win was their first at any major tournament since 1996 and their first at a World Cup since beating Sweden in Italy in 1990.

This is Scotland's ninth appearance at a World Cup, but it was just their fifth victory in 24 attempts.

However, it has put them in a fantastic position to reach the last 32, especially as the eight best third-placed teams in the group stage will progress.

One point from the next two matches, against Morocco back in Boston on Friday and then Brazil in Miami on June 24, would likely suffice to qualify.

"It is two teams in the top 10 in the world next. We know the qualities they possess but we can cause them problems in the same way Haiti caused us," said McGinn of Morocco and Brazil, who drew 1-1 earlier Saturday in New Jersey.

"It might suit us a little bit better to play on the counterattack and make it difficult for them," he said.

"We know one point or three points would take us into uncharted territory and we know what is at stake."

Scott McTominay hit the post for Scotland before McGinn's goal, but Haiti had more attempts overall and Frantzdy Pierrot almost equalised late on.

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne was full of praise for his team and saw reason to believe they can cause problems to their next two opponents.

"I am very proud of the boys and how we played. I hope we can build on this and keep putting in good performances," said the Frenchman, whose team are appearing at a first World Cup since 1974.

"It is disappointing, and now we have a mountain approaching in five days in the shape of Brazil.

"It is a prestigious occasion, and when you have been absent from this level for 52 years you have to enjoy it."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season