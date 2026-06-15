When Manuel Neuer walked onto the pitch for Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Curacao, he did more than help launch his nation's campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory -- he secured his place alongside one of German football's greatest icons. The 40-year-old goalkeeper became only the second German player to appear at five FIFA World Cups, matching the achievement of legendary midfielder Lothar Matthaus. The appearance was Neuer's 20th on football's biggest stage and added another landmark to a career already regarded among the finest in the sport.

Neuer's latest milestone came less than two years after he stepped away from international football following Germany's exit from Euro 2024. His international career appeared over until a goalkeeping crisis prompted national team coach Julian Nagelsmann to make a dramatic call earlier this year.

With first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen sidelined through injury, Nagelsmann turned once more to the experienced Bayern Munich star, whose performances at club level had remained exceptional despite his advancing years.

The recall was far from universally welcomed. Neuer missed part of Germany's World Cup preparations because of a calf injury and did not feature in warm-up victories over Finland and the United States.

Germany's coaching staff believed Neuer's experience and leadership could still make a difference, and his selection immediately delivered another historic moment.

At 40 years and 79 days old, he became the oldest player ever to represent Germany at a major tournament, eclipsing the record previously held by Matthaus, who was 39 years and 91 days old at Euro 2000.

The match also moved Neuer level with Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger on 20 World Cup appearances. Only Matthaus (25), Miroslav Klose (24) and Uwe Seeler (21) have represented Germany more times at the tournament.

Already a World Cup winner and Golden Glove recipient, Neuer is one of the most influential goalkeepers in football history.

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