Four-time champions Germany's shock 2-1 loss to Ecuador exposed one of the team's lingering issues in the tournament, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past nine games at the grandest stage. Ecuador sealed their name in the round of 32 despite a fiery start from Germany, with Leroy Sane scoring within 1:49 minutes. The South American nation came back from behind, defeating an already qualified Germany for a massive morale-boosting win. As per Opta Analyst, Germany has failed to maintain a clean sheet in its last nine FIFA World Cup matches, which is their joint-longest such streak from the 1934 to 1954 edition. Their last shutout came during the 2014 final against Argentina.

40-year-old Manuel Neuer, who took back international retirement to feature in the tournament and had been putting in exceptional performances for Bayern Munich at the club level, has not been able to make the impact anticipated from him as a first-choice goalie.

Ecuador made World Cup history by handing Germany a shock in their final Group E matchup on June 25, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This marked the first time a South American nation defeated Germany in a FIFA World Cup group-stage match.

Since the start of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, this is only the second time Germany has been defeated in a WC game after opening the scoring (having won 25 and drawn the other two), following a 1-2 loss to Japan in the 2022 edition.

As per Opta Analyst, with an average age of 28 years and 242 days, Germany's starting line-up is their oldest starting line-up since the 1998 quarter-final against Croatia (30 years and 170 days).

The already-qualified Germany made a blistering start, scoring with their first shot on target to take an early lead, with Sane finishing off a pass from Florian Wirtz. Positioned centrally inside the box, Sane calmly slotted the ball past diving Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, placing his effort into the bottom-left corner after meeting the delivery from the left.

Ecuador immediately appealed for a foul in the build-up, arguing that Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic had raised a high boot on Pedro Vite, with replays indicating contact with the Ecuadorian midfielder's head before Sane converted the pass from Wirtz.

Notably, the goal was the second-fastest in Germany's FIFA World Cup history, arriving in just the 1.49th minute, as per OptaJoe's X handle.

Despite conceding an early lead, Ecuador refused to be shaken. Barely settled after the setback, they fought their way back into the contest with intensity and belief, pressing higher and forcing mistakes in Germany's buildup play. The response came in the ninth minute when Nilson Angulo seized on a loose ball in midfield and unleashed a fearless long-range strike that flew beyond Manuel Neuer to level the score.

The score remained 1-1 in the first half, with Ecuador gaining confidence as they matched Germany's pace and broke their rhythm through strong pressing and quick counter-attacks.

The decisive moment arrived in the 77th minute. From a right-sided corner, Kevin Rodriguez won a crucial aerial duel, flicking the ball across the goal. Gonzalo Plata reacted instinctively, darting in ahead of the defence to poke home from close range. The goal sparked wild celebrations, with Ecuador's bench and fans erupting in disbelief and joy.

From there, the South Americans were forced into a tense defensive stand. Germany threw everything forward, but Ecuador held firm through sheer determination.

Even deep into stoppage time, when Germany swarmed forward in search of an equaliser, Ecuador refused to break. After seven minutes of added time, Ecuador secured a famous 2-1 victory, one defined by a dramatic fightback that carried them into the knockout stage.

It marked only the second time in their history that Ecuador had progressed from a World Cup group stage, matching their achievement from 2006.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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