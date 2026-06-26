Manchester City have gone out and broken the bank yet again in the summer transfer window. Transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Premier League giants have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest for the transfer of midfielder Elliot Anderson for a 'British record' fee of £116 million. Manchester City's signing of Anderson breaks the previous record for a British player, held by Declan Rice, who was signed by Arsenal from West Ham United for a reported fee of £105 million.

When it comes to the 'record' signing by a Premier League club, Anderson slots second on the list, with Liverpool's signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United remaining the absolute top. The Sweden striker was signed for a fee of £125 million by the Merseyside club before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fabrizio Romano wrote: "Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for fee worth £116m. MCFC sources confirm agreement now done after talks at final stages as reported last week. Anderson asked Forest today to go and leave the club. Medical in the US."

BREAKING: Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for fee worth £116m.#MCFC sources confirm agreement now done after talks at final stages as reported last week.



Anderson asked Forest today to go and leave the club. Medical in the US. pic.twitter.com/CQdzMWYuxW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2026

Manchester City, who lost midfielder Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid in the summer window, had earlier lodged an opening bid of £80 million for Anderson, but it was rejected by Forest.

Anderson, who is under contract at Forest until the summer of 2029, has become one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League this season and is also an important figure in England's FIFA World Cup squad.

Having cemented his place as an undisputed starter at Forest, the 23-year-old has won plaudits for his defensive work rate and driving runs from deep. His durability was on full display during the 2025–26 campaign, where he featured in all 38 Premier League fixtures, missing out on the starting XI just once.

While City have also long admired Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, the Italy international remains a secondary target. Now that the Anderson deal is officially wrapped up, it remains to be seen if club officials will still pursue a move for the Magpies' midfielder.

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