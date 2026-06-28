Football fans suffered a small heartbreak on Saturday as the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal were held to a goalless draw by Colombia in their final Group K game of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The result means Portugal will go to the opposite side of the fixtures bracket, as Argentina are confirmed to top their group. Argentina and Portugal were slated to face each other in the quarter-finals of the World Cup had they both topped their respective groups. But now, the situation gets tricky.

Argentina are guaranteed to top Group J, irrespective of their result in the final game against Jordan. With Portugal securing only a runners-up spot in Group K, they can now face Lionel Messi's Argentina only if both teams qualify for the final. The odds of a potential Messi vs Ronaldo clash, hence, get drastically reduced.

With the likes of France, England, Brazil, and the Netherlands topping their respective groups and looking in sublime form, it is going to be tough for both Argentina and Portugal to make their way to the final. It is not impossible, though.

Portugal's Potential Road To Final:

Their knockout journey begins on Thursday, 2 July 2026, at Toronto Stadium in the Round of 32, where they will compete as the Group K runners-up against Croatia, who finished second in Group L behind England.

Should Cristiano Ronaldo's side navigate past their initial European hurdle, the competitive difficulty escalates rapidly as they push deeper into the single-elimination tournament. A victory in Canada advances Portugal to a projected Round of 16 blockbuster on Monday, 6 July 2026, at Dallas Stadium, with Group H winners Spain looming as their most probable opponent, provided the Spanish team defeats the runners-up of Group J.

Overcoming Spain would propel Portugal into the quarter-finals on Friday, 10 July 2026, at the Los Angeles Stadium, where they are scheduled to encounter the ultimate survivor from a parallel pathway featuring elite contenders like England or the United States.

Conquering the quarter-finals would place the Selecao in the semi-finals on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, back at Dallas Stadium, where modern powerhouses like Germany, clinical contenders like the Netherlands, or a dangerous France squad could stand as the absolute final barrier.

Argentina's Potential Road To Final:

Argentina's title-defending campaign resumes on Friday, 3 July 2026, when Lionel Scaloni's men take on Cape Verde in a confirmed Round of 32 fixture at Miami Stadium. Should they advance, the reigning world champions will progress to the Round of 16 to face the ultimate winner of the Round of 32 tie between Australia and Egypt.

Argentina's projected quarter-final hurdle points toward a high-stakes encounter against heavy hitters like Colombia, Switzerland, or Iran. Overcoming that challenge would place them in the semi-finals, where elite European powerhouses such as France or clinical contenders like the Netherlands are expected to emerge from the parallel upper-bracket streams.

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