Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared glimpses of his side's preparations ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Cabo Verde, posting training snippets on Instagram on Thursday (local time). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner uploaded photographs from Argentina's training session, offering fans a look at the defending champions' final preparations before their knockout fixture at Miami Stadium. The defending champions will face Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 on July 3 (local time), with a place in the Round of 16 at stake. Lionel Scaloni's side enters the knockout phase aiming to continue its title defence after progressing through the group stage.

Messi has been central to Argentina's campaign, leading the team as they seek to retain the FIFA World Cup crown won in Qatar in 2022.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed another impressive tournament, combining experience and leadership with his trademark creativity in attack. Argentina will be looking to build on that momentum against Cabo Verde as the knockout stages begin.

Messi has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the ongoing 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain is currently joint-top of the Golden Boot standings with six goals, level with France captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

The winner of the encounter will advance to the Round of 16 and move one step closer to lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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