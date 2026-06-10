Argentina vs Iceland Friendly LIVE Streaming: Argentina face off against Iceland in a friendly, in what is the final warm-up match for Lionel Scaloni's side ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. All eyes are on Argentina star Lionel Messi, who is likely to feature in some capacity after recovering from a muscle fatigue injury. The reigning World Cup champions brushed aside Honduras in their previous friendly with a dominant performance, and will hope to continue their momentum with another win over Iceland.

Argentina vs Iceland LIVE Streaming Friendly, FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match take place?

The Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match will take place on Wednesday, June 10 (IST).

Where will the Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match be held?

The Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match will be held at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, USA.

What time will the Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match start?

The Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match?

The Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match will not be televised live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match?

The Argentina vs Iceland, friendly match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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