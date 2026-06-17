The world was left stunned as Lionel Messi delivered an absolute masterclass by scoring his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria on Wednesday. It was a sensational performance by the Argentine superstar as he broke a number of records during the Group J clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. On a day that saw young sensations Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland score two goals each, Messi's hat-trick was a reminder of his brilliance and what made it even more special was the fact that it came 20 years to the day that he made his first ever World Cup match.

A look at all the records that Messi broke with his hat-trick:

- The three goals took Messi's World Cup goal tally to 16 - the joint-most by any player in the history of the competition. He is currently tied with Germany's Miroslav Klose, and one more goal will earn him the goal-scoring crown.

- Messi now holds the record of being both the oldest and the youngest scorer for Argentina in World Cups. At 18, he scored his first World Cup goal against Serbia and Montenegro back in 2006. Now, at 38, he became the oldest scorer for his country in a World Cup match as he scored his first goal against Algeria.

- Messi became the first footballer ever to play in six World Cups as he has featured constantly for Argentina since 2006. Cristiano Ronaldo will have the chance to achieve a similar feat if he plays against DR Congo on Wednesday.

- Speaking of Ronaldo, Messi shattered the record held by the Portuguese superstar by becoming the oldest footballer to score a World Cup hat-trick. At 38 years and 357 days old, Messi claimed the huge record that once belonged to Ronaldo.

- Besides Ronaldo, Messi also became the second player to score in five World Cups - 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign has started on the brightest note possible for Messi. As Argentina aim to become the first team since 1962, Messi's form and contributions on the field are going to be key in La Albiceleste's hopes of making history.

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