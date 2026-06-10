Lionel Messi, and his Argentina teammates at the FIFA World Cup 2026, were victims of a major data breach at the FIFA World Cup. News agency Reuters stated in a report that a security oversight leaked the passport details of every player in the Argentina squad for Tuesday's pre-World Cup warm-up friendly against Iceland, including Lionel Messi. The passport numbers, listed on the official team sheet, should have been blurred before being released to the media and the public. But in Alabama's Jordan-Hare Stadium, they were circulated without redaction.

However, Iceland players' passport numbers were not revealed as they did not submit their passport numbers in the team sheet. Reuters has contacted the Argentinian Football Federation and FIFA for comment.

Other controversies in the FIFA World Cup

This marks the latest in the list of controversies to hit the FIFA World Cup. A video alleging Senegal players being subjected to excessive security checks at a US airport ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has raised a storm. The team, which has superstars like Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly, was allegedly videographed getting checked by security with metal detectors on the airport tarmac in San Antonio after getting off a flight. Several social media users claimed that other teams like Spain were not subjected to such intensive checks, that too right on the tarmac. Some alleged even Uzbekistan was meted out with the same treatment in New York.

A World Cup referee from Somalia who was denied entry to the United States was received by a crowd of supporters and officials Wednesday as he arrived home in the capital of Mogadishu, where he said he plans to be at the next World Cup and urged Somali youth to be proud of their country.

Omar Artan was set to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup after making FIFA's final list for the tournament. He is one of Africa's top referees and was named the continent's best male referee in 2025.

He was denied entry at Miami International Airport on Saturday over "vetting concerns," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement, without giving details of the concerns. FIFA subsequently cut him from the tournament's referee list.

Artan was issued a visa to travel to the U.S. last week, according to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya, which processed it. The U.S. is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada, and Artan was due to meet up with other World Cup referees at their training base in Miami.

How did Argentina play in the match

Argentina won the match 3-0 in front of over 88,000 people, as Messi marked his return from a hamstring injury by scoring within two minutes of coming on in the second half.

Lautaro Martinez was fouled in the box after receiving a through ball from Messi.

Messi calmly converted the resulting penalty to put his team 2-0 ahead and became Argentina's oldest goalscorer at the age of 38 years and 11 months, two months older than Angel Labruna, who had held the previous record since 1957.

Argentina will kick off their title defence with a Group J match against Algeria on Tuesday

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