The GOAT, Lionel Messi, was seen in tears after scoring the first of his three goals against Algeria in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opener on Monday night. Messi went on to net his first-ever hat-trick in the tournament's history, simultaneously equalling Miroslav Klose's record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup history. While fans were thrilled to see the Argentina captain at his absolute best, his emotional reaction after the opening goal left many baffled.

Speaking after the match, Messi was asked about the reason behind his tears. The 38-year-old revealed that he had endured a challenging period leading up to Argentina's opener, explaining that his emotional outpouring had nothing to do with football.

"It had nothing to do with football, I went through some difficult days," Messi said after the game. "It was a matter totally unrelated to sports; I went through some difficult, complicated days."

While Messi refused to share specific details regarding the ordeal, he expressed his gratitude to his teammates and the Argentine delegation for supporting him throughout the difficult period.

"I'm grateful to the entire delegation, to my teammates. They made a lot of effort to make sure I am doing well," he added.

Leo Messi crying after his goal



pic.twitter.com/s4vZvOWIsx — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 17, 2026

Messi also reflected on his performance, describing this current phase of his career as the "cherry on top", considering everything he has achieved and experienced over the years.

"It makes me very happy to have lived through everything that came my way. What I'm experiencing now is the cherry on top," Messi said. "I'm very happy and grateful for this wonderful group. I am enjoying it so much."

Even Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was left at a loss for words as La Albiceleste began the defence of their World Cup crown with a dominant 3-0 victory over Les Fennecs.

"I am at a loss for words about Leo. What can I say?" Scaloni said. "He's incredible."

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