Pedri watched his heroes Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta conquer the world from his family's bar as a boy, now Spain's latest midfield maestro is chasing the same dream. The 23-year-old has already proven to be a fitting heir to Xavi and Iniesta at club level with Barcelona, winning three La Liga titles. He was also part of the Spanish side that became European champions in Germany two years ago, although an injury in the quarter-final win over the hosts saw him miss the final stages.

Fitness problems had been a persistent problem after he burst onto the scene as a teenager.

After a superb breakthrough season in 2020/21, Pedri's starring role as Spain reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 meant he played 73 matches for club and country, a toll which was too much for his developing body.

Barcelona turned to a specialist myopathy laboratory in the USA for solutions and a study of Pedri's genetics helped create an individual plan that has brought him back to among the world's best midfielders.

Alongside Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Pau Cubarsi he is part of another hugely talented generation of Barca youngsters that have helped the club overcome financial difficulties to remain La Liga's dominant force.

"It's like a movie"

Unlike the others, Pedri was not a product of Barca's fabled La Masia academy.

He made his breakthrough at Las Palmas as a 16-year-old and quickly broke into the first team after joining Barca in 2020.

Yet, his ability to keep possession and vision to cut defences open is reminiscent of Xavi and Iniesta in their prime.

"With Xavi or Iniesta I realised that they are prepared before they receive the ball," Pedri said in a recent documentary on his rise to stardom.

"I learned that from a very young age and it was natural to me. What makes a good move is knowing what you are going to before you get the ball."

He will be central to Spain's attempt to match the feats of the golden generation that won the 2010 World Cup, in between two triumphs at Euro 2008 and 2012.

Back then Pedri watched on admiringly from a bar, founded by his grandad and run by his parents, in Tenerife that was also the first Barcelona supporters' club on the Canary Island.

"Thanks to God I am living the dream that he had," Pedri added of his Barcelona fanatic grandfather, who never got to see him play at the Camp Nou. "It's like something from a movie."

The next step on the Hollywood script would be for Pedri to make his mark on the World Cup and propel himself into the conversation to win the Ballon d'Or -- the prize for the best player on the planet.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente certainly has no doubt that Pedri deserves to be recognised among the world's best.

"We don't know what his best version is because he's so good," said De la Fuente, whose side are unbeaten in 31 competitive games heading into the World Cup. "He is limitless."

Spain begin their World Cup campaign against debutants Cape Verde in Atlanta on Monday.

They will also face Saudi Arabia and two-time winners Uruguay in Group H.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans