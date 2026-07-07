Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2026 dream came to an end as Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain in their Round of 16 clash. Ronaldo, 41, had said before the game that this would be his last World Cup, and was left in tears after the final whistle. While the hearts of millions worldwide no doubt broke alongside Ronaldo's, Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal took time out to embrace the Portuguese legend. The moment between Ronaldo and Yamal went viral on social media.

As Ronaldo stood motionless on the Dallas Stadium turf, 18-year-old Yamal walked up to him. The two then exchanged a hug, the video of which has gone viral.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal embrace

Lamine Yamal consoles Ronaldo he knows he won't be getting this moment with the legend again pic.twitter.com/Cs3c1M06J3 — Bright TO (@brightomo24) July 6, 2026

Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: As it happened

Mikel Merino scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, and Spain beat Portugal 1-0 on Monday to end the World Cup career of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Merino had just been knocked down, and a foul was called. While a Portugal player argued, Merino played the ball back in, ran toward the goal and easily beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa after taking a pass from Ferran Torres.

Spain advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since winning its only World Cup title in 2010 in South Africa. La Roja will play either the United States or Belgium on Friday in Inglewood, California.

Ronaldo was trying to get Portugal to the quarterfinals in a second consecutive tournament for the first time. Instead, the career on soccer's biggest stage is over for the all-time leader in international goals (146) and appearances (233).

Merino didn't enter until the 85th minute, and his heads-up play showed some of the versatility that helped Arsenal win its first Premier League title in more than 20 years this spring. He had been doubtful to make Spain's squad because of injuries that also impacted his Premier League season.

The latest meeting of Iberian Peninsula rivals that first played in a friendly in Madrid 105 years ago was quite the contrast to their most recent World Cup match.

It was eight years ago that Ronaldo had his only World Cup hat trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain in a group stage opener that is considered one of the tournament's best games.

The 41-year-old superstar scored three times in this tournament, but didn't have many chances against Spain's Unai Simon, who extended his World Cup record to 609 minutes without conceding a goal. Spain became the first team to record six straight shutouts at the World Cup.

With AP inputs

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