After Spain's disappointing draw in their opener against Cape Verde, speculation is, whether or not Lamine Yamal will start against Saudi Arabia. Several Spanish websites have reported that he may be ready to play for 45 minutes on Sunday. While Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente had said that he is in perfect shape, Barcelona won't want to see the national team take risks with the forward. Yamal's fitness aside, one of the big talking points has been why La Roja's biggest star is not wearing the most famous shirt number at the World Cup. And nobody in the dressing room seems to mind. The No.10 jersey has always carried a certain mystique. It belongs to artists, play-makers and match-winners. To the players who make stadiums rise from their seats. At this World Cup, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, Florian Wirtz and Luka Modric are all carrying that iconic number. Neymar, once he makes his tournament bow, will join the list.

Yet Spain's brightest talent, and arguably one of the biggest attractions of this World Cup, has stepped onto the pitch wearing No.19. And for Lamine Yamal, that is perfectly fine.

The 18-year-old sensation arrived in North America as Spain's main attacking weapon and one of the favourites to light up the tournament. At Barcelona, he has already inherited the famous No.10 shirt, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and generations of club legends. But with La Roja, things seem to work differently.

Spain's No.10 belongs to Dani Olmo. And that is a sound decision, backed by team culture.

Olmo may not be considered a bigger player. But his seniority counts. Olmo, who wears No.20 at Barcelona, has been part of the national setup much longer. With 50 caps to his name, he earned first choice when squad numbers were distributed. Yamal, despite already becoming the face of Spanish football, has made 25 appearances since his debut in 2023 and falls behind his Barcelona team-mate in the pecking order.

The system is straightforward. Players with the most international appearances get first pick among the available numbers. Olmo had the No.10 long before Yamal burst onto the scene, and no one inside the camp sees any reason to change that.

Yamal has already proven he can handle the burden that comes with football's most glamorous shirt. Barcelona handed him the No.10 last summer, a responsibility that once proved too heavy for Ansu Fati.

After Messi's emotional departure in 2021, Barcelona desperately searched for an heir. Fati inherited the number but injuries and enormous expectations made life difficult. The club later felt that placing such weight on a young player had been premature.

Yamal's story has unfolded differently.

The teenager embraced the challenge. Last season, he delivered the finest campaign of his career, scoring 24 goals and adding 17 assists in 45 appearances. The number on his back mattered little because football spoke loudly enough.

That has been the case with Spain as well.

Inside the squad, there is no sense of frustration or rivalry over the jersey. Those close to the team insist Yamal has never viewed Olmo as an obstacle. If anything, respecting the established order is considered part of his growth.

Commercially, there is an argument that Spain are leaving money on the table. Yamal wearing No.10 would almost certainly boost shirt sales, and further strengthen the image of the country's biggest football star.

But many feel Luis de la Fuente has built something more valuable than marketing opportunities.

His Spanish team thrives on collective values where hierarchies are respected. Veterans are valued. Individual status, however glittering, does not override team culture.

Even when that individual happens to be Lamine Yamal, he does not necessarily get the most famous shirt. And perhaps that says as much about the team's unity as it does about the teenager's maturity.

Besides, Yamal hardly needs a number to announce himself.

Everyone already knows who he is. And at the World Cup Spanish fans are waiting for the real Yamal to show up.

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