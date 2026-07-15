Argentina vs England Free Live Telecast, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Streaming: England and Argentina face each other in Atlanta with a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on the line. Fueled by political tensions, on-field classics, and the infamous 'Hand of God' goal by Diego Maradona, the rivalry between these two teams has been a fierce one. Defending champions Argentina, powered by Lionel Messi's brilliance, had a somewhat rocky road to the semifinals, navigating difficult wins over Cape Verde, Egypt, and Switzerland.

On the other hand, England started slowly but has relied heavily on Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to beat DR Congo, co-hosts Mexico, and Norway en route to the last four of the competition.

This will be the first match between the two teams in 21 years and their first in the World Cup since 2002, when England emerged victorious 1-0 in the group stage.

When will the Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal be played?

The Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal will be played on Wednesday (Thursday IST, July 16).

Where will the Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match be played?

The Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will be played at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

What time will the Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match start?

The Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal will start at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday).

Which TV channels will telecast the Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal for free?

The Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will be telecasted live on the Unite8 Sports . Free telecast will also be there on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match?

The Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be streamed live on Zee5 app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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