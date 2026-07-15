England vs Argentina is not just another fixture; it is a monumental clash between two giants of world football at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Historically, this rivalry has produced not only some of the game's most memorable moments but also its most intense controversies. As Thomas Tuchel's side prepares to face an Argentina team still inspired by the magic of Lionel Messi, the German tactician's experience leading clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea is bound to come in handy. Though this will be the first time Tuchel coaches a side against Messi on the international stage, he has already indicated a potential strategy to prevent Argentina from unleashing their captain's full potential.

When Tuchel's Chelsea faced elite European opposition, the focus was always on stopping the ball from reaching the playmaker in transition. In Argentina's case, that central playmaker is Messi. By applying a high, coordinated team press, Tuchel's midfields have historically forced opposition teams backwards. This ensures that elite forwards are forced to travel an extra 20 to 30 yards with the ball, giving defenders more time to recover and crowd them out.

Tuchel's philosophy has traditionally rejected the idea of standard man-marking, which often fractures a defensive structure. However, in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel hinted at going against his core football principles, purely because the opponent his team is facing is Messi.

"I was thinking about this, if we do a proper old-school man-mark [on Messi]," Tuchel said. "I'm not sure if we follow through with this idea, but it crossed my mind. I think everyone knows the spaces where he wants to show up. It's just like, you analyse the matches, you feel he just sees stuff earlier than anyone else on the field."

When Messi receives the ball, opponents generally avoid sending two or three players sprinting towards him immediately, as doing so opens up passing lanes for overlapping full-backs. Instead, they allow him his first touch but instantly crowd the next space he wants to move into, effectively halting his momentum before he can execute a second or third touch.

Tuchel has high praise for Lionel Messi #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pmnMmXTgOC — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 15, 2026

During the press conference, Tuchel explained how Messi masterfully finds gaps and allows his teammates to move into spaces from which goalscoring opportunities can be created.

"It's just like the ball drops to him, he finds the gap, he makes himself the space for his left foot and then executes the solution on the very highest level," Tuchel added. "I think we found some patterns in their game of course, but if we close the patterns, he will find a new one or create a new one.

"It is his super strength, it is just what it is. It is an exciting setup, it is very unique to play against the reigning champions, it is very unique to play against Leo Messi and his team. It is unique to play with England against Argentina. It is just a big match in every department," he asserted.

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