Away in the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina are leaving no stone unturned to make their players feel at home. Lionel Messi's goals have been the primary driving force behind Argentina's run to the semi-finals of the tournament so far, but a few behind-the-scenes tweaks have also helped La Albiceleste produce their best on the field, even in dire situations. It has been reported that the Argentine camp shipped a whopping 500kg of beef to its base in Kansas City for the World Cup.

Food is an incredibly important part of an athlete's training regime. For Argentina, who are hoping to become only the third team in the history of the game to retain their FIFA World Cup title, it is vital to create a home-like environment for the players.

According to reports, the Argentina camp shipped a range of traditional cuts from home, including lomo, vacio, entrana, matambre, peceto, and asado de tira. The shipment required months of planning in order to meet strict sanitary and customs requirements before entering the United States.

For Argentina's support staff, ensuring the players maintain the right diet is crucial to performance management. With the team travelling from one city to another and engaging in gruelling on-field battles, the right nutrition is fundamental to handling pressure and recovering quickly between matches with just a few days' gap.

In videos that have surfaced on social media, Argentina players could be seen enjoying barbecue sessions before and after their games, keeping a stress-free spirit alive within the camp. Before their semi-final against England, the visuals were no different.

The Argentinian players preparing for the semifinal against England eating Asado. pic.twitter.com/XAg28E3gme — Ultras Clips (@ultras_clips) July 13, 2026

Did Norway Do the Same?

Earlier, it was also revealed that Norway took a similar approach upon arriving in the US for the FIFA World Cup 2026. According to a report by the Associated Press, the Norway team brought several products from home to maintain consistency in the players' diets and provide a taste of home.

To be precise, the team brought a total of 580 kilograms of food from Norway for the tournament. This consignment consisted of 300 kilograms of Norwegian salmon and trout, 100 kilograms of halibut, 80 kilograms of Norwegian brown cheese (brunost), and 100 kilograms of Jarlsberg cheese.

"When athletes are competing at the highest level, consistency is important," the team's head chef, Aron Espeland, said. "The players are used to certain products and flavours, and familiar foods can contribute both to nutrition and overall well-being during a demanding competition."

While certain social media posts claimed that Norway had also brought oranges to the World Cup, that rumour was quickly rubbished by the team's chef.

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