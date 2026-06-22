Lamine Yamal kickstarted Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H campaign as he returned to the starting line-up to open the scoring for the European champions in a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The Barcelona star needed just 10 minutes to get Spain up and running against the Saudis in Atlanta, before a Mikel Oyarzabal brace and a Hassan Al-Tambakti own goal ensured Luis de la Fuente's side took a big step towards the last 32 following a shock goalless stalemate in their opening group match against Cape Verde.

Oyarzabal became the quickest player in FIFA World Cup history to record two goals and an assist in a single match, doing so in just 24 minutes.

Yamal ghosted in at the back post to tuck away Mikel Oyarzabal's low cross before Oyarzabal scored twice in three minutes to leave Spain 3-0 up after just 24 minutes.

Spain bagged their fourth goal on 49 minutes, when Marc Cucurella's shot was saved by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais only to bounce off defender Hassan al-Tambakti into the net.

The win leaves Spain on top of Group H with four points after two matches.

'No fear' for Cape Verde

Cape Verde will attempt to join the Spaniards on four points later Sunday when they face Uruguay in Miami, with coach Pedro Leitao Brito, known as "Bubista", vowing his team will play "without fear".

"We didn't come just to take part. We want to play all the matches and to be able to show that we have the level to take on the best teams in the world," he added.

"Our aim is to play all the games with courage, in an organised way but also without fear."

Vozinha, the 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper who held Spain at bay with a remarkable performance, will be watched by his mother on Sunday after she arrived in Miami on a US visa.

Ana Candida Evora travelled from Cape Verde's capital Praia after her son tearfully told reporters she had not been granted a visa in time for the first game, but the US State Department has now provided her with the necessary document.

With AFP inputs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi