As Spain marched into the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a thrilling 2-1 victory over Belgium, the footballing world had its eyes fixed on Lamine Yamal. However, it was the teenager's three-year-old half-brother, Keyne, who stole the limelight and set social media ablaze. During the tense quarter-final clash at the SoFi Stadium, television cameras continuously shifted attention to the stands, capturing the toddler waving enthusiastically and cheering on the reigning European champions. The footage instantly went viral, with little Keyne becoming a social media celebrity.

It isn't the first time that Keyne has gone viral this tournament. His wild celebrations were also witnessed when Spain registered a win over Austria in the Round of 32. This time, the toddler was caught shouting and waving in celebration, before sticking his tongue out as he saw the cameras focusing on him.

Who is Lamine Yamal's brother, Keyne?

Keyne, born in September 2022, shares the same mother, Sheila Ebana, with the Barcelona forward Lamine. Despite a 15-year age gap, the bond between the two brothers is remarkably strong. For the 18-year-old Spanish winger, who grew up in modest circumstances before his meteoric rise to global football stardom, seeing his younger brother enjoy a comfortable childhood is a profound source of motivation.

"I came from an apartment where the kitchen and bedroom were in the same place," Yamal previously said about his family and humble background. "I see my mother happy, I see that my brother can have the childhood I would have wanted, and that's what makes me happiest."

While the World Cup broadcast has introduced Keyne to a broader global audience, he is already a familiar face to seasoned football fans. The toddler is a regular fixture at the Camp Nou and frequently travels across Europe to support his older brother.

Keyne even accompanied Yamal to the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, where he amused photographers by playing with a Champions League football on the red carpet. His antics have also been well-known across social media, from dancing on the pitch during Barcelona's domestic title celebrations to featuring in Yamal's TikTok videos and apartment tours.

As Spain prepare to face France in the semi-finals, Yamal remains the focal point on the pitch. Yet, in the stands, the youngest member of the Ebana family continues to serve as a heartwarming reminder of the human story behind the sporting headlines.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Argentina Fans Sing & Dance After Dramatic Comeback Against Egypt