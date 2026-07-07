France football team striker Kylian Mbappe slammed a Paraguayan senator after she launched a racist attack on him following Paraguay's loss against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Mbappe scored the only goal of the match from the penalty as France booked their spot in the quarterfinals. Following the match, Celeste Amarilla wrote a slur-filled racist post on X where she described Mbappe as a "colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French," and a "brute" who had not learned to write. She went on to write that Paraguay players should have slapped him.

Mbappe responded with a strong-worded message and called Amarilla a 'despicable woman'.

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition."

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country."

Madame Celeste Amarilla,

Vous etes une femme méprisable et indigne de sa fonction.

Vous ne représentez pas le Paraguay, ce pays qui a transpiré la passion et l'honneur tout au long de la compétition. Par votre inconscience et votre racisme décomplexé, le monde entier a deja… pic.twitter.com/EnYmgQXvPL — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 6, 2026

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world," he wrote.

According to Reuters, the French Football Federation (FFF) also announced plans to file criminal charges against her and described the comments as "utterly abhorrent and unacceptable".

"These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is reporting the matter to the public prosecutor's office with a view to legal proceedings," the official statement said.

"These remarks bring shame upon those who make them and those who disseminate them. The players of the French national team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted."

France will take on Morocco in their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal clash on July 10.

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