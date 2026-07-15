As England gears up for the World Cup semi-final Wednesday, there will be one name on everyone's lips: Jude Bellingham, the star midfielder who powered the Three Lions through to the marquee clash against Argentina. In packed stadiums in North America and pubs back home, people belt out the Beatles' "Hey Jude" and don t-shirts with slogans like "Bend it like Bellingham" -- a play on the iconic 2000s film "Bend it like Beckham". But nowhere is the 23-year-old midfielder more feted than his hometown of Stourbridge, a quiet market town in central England, west of Birmingham.

Wheeling his bike past the town's shopping centre, retiree Keith Hall blows a kiss towards a superhero comic-style mural of Bellingham.

"He's a local lad," Hall told AFP, adding Bellingham "keeps in touch with his roots" despite now playing for Real Madrid.

Bellingham launched his football career playing for the Stourbridge Juniors, before joining Birmingham City's youth side and becoming the club's youngest first-team player.

"It doesn't surprise me that he's become an international sensation because he's the coolest man currently living," gushed grocery store worker Sam Holden, 21.

"Harry Kane obviously can kind of save us in our time of need, but Jude Bellingham can just take us to the heights that England absolutely are capable of reaching."

A regional railway company is offering passengers named "Jude" free travel in Stourbridge this week.

"We look forward to inviting Judes from across the region for a free ride on the Stourbridge Shuttle," said Jonny Wiseman from the West Midlands Railway.

The fever has spread beyond the area, known as Black Country, with a railway station in southeast London briefly renamed to "Jude Bellingham" station.

'King Jude'

In a pub in the village of Hagley near Stourbridge, Vienna Letts pulls pints and recalls the incredible atmosphere when Bellingham and England take to the field.

"Hagley is quite a niche, quiet community normally, but it's like we've all come into one space to just support Jude," said Letts.

"No one would have thought that a boy from Stourbridge could be the top scorer and England could be in the semifinals."

After two stunning goals against Norway on Saturday that fired England into the semis, Bellingham is tied with team captain Kane on six goals in the tournament.

A local shop displays a portrait of Bellingham in its window, and during an interview, a man walks past yelling "hail king Jude!"

In Birmingham, a mural has popped up showing the 23-year-old and teammate and fellow local Morgan Rogers eating local delicacy battered chips -- dipped in an orange batter and deep-fried.

"He's like a hero for other local people, local children, knowing (if) you work hard, you can meet your dreams," said Harpreet Bains, a 40-year-old teacher, visiting the mural.

Back in Stourbridge, tanning salon manager Jessica said she'd been hearing chants of "Hey Jude" around town during the World Cup.

"My children, they've now learned what that song is from it being sung at the football matches," said Jessica. "They (go) round the house singing it as well."

Bellingham appeared moved to tears after the England versus Norway game, when even football legend David Beckham joined the huge crowds serenading him with "Hey Jude" on Saturday in the Miami Stadium.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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