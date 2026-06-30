Japan's journey at the FIFA World Cup 2026 came to a heartbreaking end on Monday after they lost 1-2 to Brazil in their Round of 32 clash. The match began with Japan stunning everyone by taking a 1-0 lead, but Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic injury-time winner in Houston, breaking the Asian side's heart. Several Japan players were in tears at the end, but a heartfelt gesture from the team and their coach, Hajime Moriyasu, became the biggest highlight of the match.

After the referee blew the final whistle and Brazil sealed their spot in the Round of 16, Moriyasu was visibly emotional. Despite the moment, he composed himself and bowed to the Japanese fans in the stadium, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout the campaign.

He then asked his players to form a huddle and express their gratitude to the supporters, a gesture that deeply moved everyone present. The crowd appreciated the moment and responded with a huge round of applause.

Japan bow to their fans after a heartbreaking World Cup exit 🇯🇵



They pushed Brazil to the limit and still left the pitch with class.



Respect.#JapanFootball #WorldCup2026 #SamuraiBlue pic.twitter.com/PmSGjfFao8 — Highlight Plugg (@highlightplugg) June 29, 2026

Despite the loss, Moriyasu said pushing five-time champions Brazil close was proof they were getting nearer.

"The strength of the national team has definitely risen," said the coach, who oversaw wins in friendlies against Brazil and England in the lead-up to the World Cup.

"Even in friendlies we've managed to beat opponents we'd never beaten before.

"Those efforts by the players have unquestionably led to the national team's improvement, and I believe they have changed Japan's place in the global football landscape."

Moriyasu, who had always said he wanted to win this World Cup, added: "We knew that, as dark horses, we still had a chance to become number one.

"I think we played a match today that could have made people say, 'If they'd won, who knows what might have happened?'

"And by doing so, what happens is that people recognise that we are truly raising our level.

"Even people who don't really know or pay much attention to football have come to see that Japan is fighting to become world champion and is growing and challenging itself."

(With AFP Inputs)

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