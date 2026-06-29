Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has sparked a huge controversy following his post-match remarks in a 3-3 draw against Austria in Kansas City at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. The result, which eventually saw both teams advance to the Round of 32, saw plenty of conspiracy theories being circulated on social media, especially with Iran getting knocked out. Iran needed Austria to win to advance as one of the best third-placed sides, but it wasn't meant to be in the end for the Asian side.

Mahrez turned the game on its head with a second-half brace, only for Sasa Kalajdzic to steal a point in the end for Austria in stoppage time.

Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick, however, insisted that the two goals in stoppage time were enough to prove that the two teams were trying to win.

However, Mahrez found himself at the centre of match-fixing allegations after he admitted that the all-important clash at the Kansas City Stadium felt a bit awkward at times, hinting that the Austrian players weren't doing enough and it led to his second goal.

"It was a bit awkward, to be honest," he admitted after the match.

"We were playing wide and they were sitting, but in the last minute someone plays a ball, he turns, and I have to make the run. I have to respect football. The ball arrives in front of the keeper and I have to score - I have to try to score. I know it's an awkward situation, but it's football, and I have to respect it," he added.

"And the good thing - well, the good thing for them (Austria) - is that they score and they qualify. We both qualify, and that's the most important thing today," said Mahrez.

Speaking further on his stoppage-time goal, Mahrez added: "Know that it's an embarrassing situation... but the ball reached me, what should I do? I have to score and I respect the rules of the game."

Truth is out. Algeria's captain Mahrez admits: "I had to score against Austria. I know it's embarrassing." Translation: the result was fixed. They advance. Iran pushed out. This is cheating. Now FIFA must investigate. But they won't. pic.twitter.com/Hkj8X642Wo — Mohamad Al Shami (@mamashami2) June 28, 2026

- Riyad Mahrez appears to admit to match manipulation in the Algeria vs. Austria game after saying:



"I had to respect the rules of the game and score against Austria, and I know it's an embarrassing situation." pic.twitter.com/LwJXfOhEMu — Hamza El (@hamza_el_00) June 28, 2026

#ULTIMAHORA | | POLEMICA EN EL MUNDIAL



Un video viral ha generado una fuerte controversia tras afirmar que, durante el partido entre Argelia y Austria, habria existido un supuesto acuerdo para terminar en empate y favorecer la clasificacion de ambos equipos.



El caso ya... pic.twitter.com/Qkk1V2eX4e — Quesdilla de Verdades Youtube (@QuesaVerdadess) June 28, 2026

The game reminded fans of the infamous "Disgrace of Gijon," which saw Algeria getting knocked out and Austria qualify with West Germany at the 1982 World Cup.

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