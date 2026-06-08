Iran's national football team arrived in the Mexican border city of Tijuana on Sunday ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign in the United States, with ongoing political tensions and visa complications casting a shadow over their preparations, reported Reuters. The squad landed shortly after 5 a.m. local time following an overnight flight from Turkey, where they had been holding a three-week training camp. The team was greeted by a small group of supporters carrying Iranian flags before being escorted by security personnel to their hotel.

Iran had shifted its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana following uncertainty surrounding entry arrangements to the United States. The move came after weeks of concern over whether members of the delegation would receive the necessary visas to travel for the tournament.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei suggested the late travel arrangements had disrupted the team's preparations.

"Normally, in tournaments like this, humanitarian and ethical considerations should come before technical matters, and I believe those considerations were not extended to us," he said after arriving at Tijuana airport, as per Reuters.

Iran defender Ehsan Hajsafi said the team had faced challenging circumstances in recent months but remained physically prepared for the tournament.

Iran's soccer team in Mexico's Tijuana ahead of World Cup



Iran's Mexico envoy: 15 members of delegation DENIED US visas



Squad can only enter US on days of matches and must leave SAME day pic.twitter.com/irF9pIHZ7c — RT (@RT_com) June 7, 2026

Iran are scheduled to open their Group G campaign against New Zealand near Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium on June 21. Their final group-stage match will be against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The team's participation has been closely watched due to the strained relationship between Tehran and Washington and the broader political situation surrounding Iran.

The players have also found themselves under scrutiny amid domestic unrest and the country's ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Visa issues remained a point of contention even after U.S. authorities approved travel documents for the players ahead of the tournament. Iran's football federation said several members of its broader delegation had not received visas, leaving parts of the support staff unable to travel.

Despite the off-field challenges, Iran's focus now turns to its World Cup campaign as it seeks to advance from a competitive group and make an impact on football's biggest stage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans