FIFA has revoked the ticket allocation for Iran fans at the team's three World Cup games in the United States, the national soccer federation claimed Tuesday. Each federation for the 48 teams taking part is entitled to receive and distribute 8% of stadium capacity at the World Cup, adding up to several thousands of tickets for each game. Just days before Iran opens its World Cup - on June 15 at the Los Angeles Rams' stadium in Inglewood against New Zealand - the federation claimed in a statement reported by semi-official state media that it was now unable to provide any tickets to its supporters.

FIFA was approached for comment.

The claim adds to the turmoil between Iranian soccer, FIFA and tournament co-host the U.S., which began military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Iran's team is now based in the Mexican border city of Tijuana instead of its pre-war plan to train in Tucson, Arizona.

Some federation officials also have been denied visas to enter the U.S., where Iran also plays Belgium in Inglewood on June 21 and then Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Federations of World Cup teams typically sell their ticket allocation to the most loyal fans who attend games at home and away.

Iran residents were subject to a travel ban by the U.S. government since last year and were unlikely to get entry visas for the World Cup. It was unclear how many tickets in Iran's allocation were sold since the tournament draw was made in December to the country's diaspora including in the U.S.

Still, FIFA president Gianni Infantino stated in 2017 - when U.S. soccer officials were preparing a co-hosting bid with Canada and Mexico they won the following year - that fans must have access to the tournament.

"It's obvious when it comes to FIFA competitions as well (that) any team, including the supporters and the officials of that team, who would qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup," Infantino said nine years ago. "That is obvious."

A FIFA-appointed match referee from Somalia was denied entry to the U.S. in Miami at the weekend and on Monday he was ruled out of taking part in the 104-game tournament that starts on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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