Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla stooped to an all-time low as she launched another ugly attack on France striker Kylian Mbappe. Since France's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in a FIFA World Cup match, the politician has been targeting Mbappe. The feud escalated when Mbappe reportedly called her a "despicable woman and unworthy of her office." In response, Amarilla insulted the French striker on the Senate floor this Wednesday, calling him a "son of a b****." This marked a new low in the ongoing war of words between the two. Amarilla reiterated her anger over Mbappe's refusal to shake hands with Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill after the match.

"When Orlando Gill, a boy who was surely setting foot in a World Cup for the first time, in Europe for the first time, was playing before the world and extends his hand with all the humility of a Paraguayan, and this son of a b---- refuses to shake his hand and yells in his face-that is not French. A Frenchman would never have done that," Amarilla stated.

The senator, who belongs to the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, also claimed that "serious racist insults" were made after Paraguay's defeat. In a further critique aimed at the striker, Amarilla said, "France is Rousseau, Descartes, Montesquieu, Victor Hugo, Simone de Beauvoir, the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen. I refuse to reduce all of that great France and that enormous cultural, artistic, and democratic legacy to Mbappe."

Celeste Amarilla, Senadora do Paraguai, volta atacar Kylian Mbappé:



"Esse filho de um put# nega um aperto de mao de Orlando Gill e ainda grita na sua cara. Isso nao e frances... Ele nao e frances, nunca."



TV Senado

pic.twitter.com/JCJChqlr2m — LIBERTA DEPRE (@liberta___depre) July 8, 2026

Previously, Amarilla had posted an open letter on her X (formerly Twitter) account, warning Mbappé of dire consequences if he did not apologize.

"Don't mess with Paraguayans, Mbappé," she warned, citing the case of Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho, who was jailed in Paraguay in March 2020. "We already had Ronaldinho jailed here... And don't underestimate me, Mbappé. I can sue you... Gender violence. Political violence against women. That is serious... Let him apologize to me because I still have legal grounds for that."

France coach Didier Deschamps, who attended the press conference ahead of the team's quarter-final match against Morocco, was asked about this off-the-field controversy. He said that Mbappe is unperturbed by the off-field chatter and totally focussed on the game.

"Kylian is in a good place mentally. He's ready for tomorrow," said Deschamps in the press conference on the eve of the quarter-final match.

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