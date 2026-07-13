The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been at the centre of a few controversies, arguably the biggest of which is the governing body's decision to clear United States striker Folarin Balogun of his one-match suspension. Balogun, who had received a red card against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Round of 32 match, was supposed to miss the USA's Round of 16 clash against Belgium. However, a telephone call from Donald Trump to FIFA President Gianni Infantino led to the governing body "independently" suspending Balogun's suspension for 12 months.

It has now been reported that of the 18 members who are part of FIFA's disciplinary committee, only one decided to clear Balogun's suspension, with the other 17 not even consulted.

A report by The Times has claimed that the decision to suspend the ban for Balogun was taken solely by the chairman of FIFA's disciplinary committee, Mohammad Al-Kamali.

To put things into context, such decisions are usually taken by a panel consisting of one of the other 17 members and Jorge Palacio. In precedent-setting cases, decisions are made by a three-person panel.

Hence, it was extremely unusual to see Al-Kamali clear Balogun of his suspension on his own. Although FIFA often hears cases with a sole arbiter, such steps are less common in high-profile cases, especially when there is political involvement.

What Is Donald Trump's Involvement?

FIFA itself confirmed that US President Donald Trump had asked FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review Balogun's sending-off against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Trump himself confirmed his intervention after Balogun was handed a suspended one-match ban for his studs-up challenge on Tarik Muharemovic.

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What is interesting is the fact that there have been a few 50-50 calls that could have gone either way in this World Cup. However, Balogun is the only player to be sent off at this summer's World Cup to have his ban suspended.

Of the remaining 13 players to have been shown red cards so far in the tournament, none of them was given such a reprieve. The others either served their suspension during this World Cup or will do so outside the tournament if their respective teams have been eliminated.

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