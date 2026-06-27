Injured Australian pair Mathew Leckie and Jacob Italiano were ruled out of the World Cup Friday ahead of their last-32 clash with Egypt, leaving the Socceroos to complete the tournament with 24 players. Striker Leckie, at a fourth World Cup, hurt his hamstring in the Socceroos' 2-0 Group D loss to the United States and did not feature in their 0-0 draw with Paraguay on Thursday. Right-back Italiano played against Turkey and the United States but injured his groin in training and also missed the Paraguay clash.

"Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie will unfortunately miss the remainder of the World Cup through injury," the Socceroos said in a statement.

"Everyone at Football Australia and the Socceroos would like to wish Jacob and Mathew all the best in their recovery and thank them for their contributions during the campaign."

Their absence is a blow to coach Tony Popovic, whose team face Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Dallas on July 3 in a bid to reach the last 16.

"I'm gutted for him," said Australia defender Aziz Behich of Melbourne City teammate Leckie, who overcame an injury-wrecked season to make the tournament.

"But it's all part of football. He wished us all well and he said he'll be following us. He's given everything to be here and help us."

Behich, who impressed as left wing-back against Paraguay, said confidence was high heading into the all-or-nothing Egypt showdown.

"We know what we wanted to accomplish, and the first step was getting out of the group stages," he told reporters. "We've managed to do that.

"Now it's game by game. It's knockout football. It's a lot different to what it was. But the boys know that and we're full of energy and excitement."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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