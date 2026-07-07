Following his side's qualification to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, Spain and Manchester City star Rodri hailed Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who just played the last FIFA WC match of his career, calling him "an incredible example for the generations to come". Ronaldo's record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup appearance brought him the same old heartbreak, the same old tears. Having debuted in the FIFA World Cup back in 2006, Cristiano walked off the grandest stage of football without the trophy, with 11 goals in 27 matches. Despite all his towering club and individual honours and iconic goals, the World Cup is officially out of Cristiano's reach forever, with the footballer having confirmed before the match that this was his last FIFA World Cup.

Speaking as quoted by Athletics, Rodri said about Cristiano, "We are talking about one of the best players in the history of football, his mentality, the way he understands the game, and to score, it is remarkable. I think his country has to be so proud of him."

"An incredible example for the generations to come," he added.

A late strike from Mikel Merino in the 91st minute ended Cristiano's dream of ever lifting the WC title.

Cristiano finished his last FIFA World Cup with three goals in five matches, becoming the first-ever player to score in six successive FIFA WC editions and also managed to break the FIFA World Cup knockout goal drought against Croatia, coming to the positive records. With 11 goals, he is also now Portugal's all-time FIFA WC goal-scorer.

Later, speaking to TV Espana as quoted by The Athletic, Rodri gave his assessment of the match, saying that the match was going to be "decided by small details" as both teams were very similar in the sense that they wanted the ball with them. He also acknowledged that there is "still a long way to go" and scope for improvement.

"They (Spain and Portugal) are two very similar teams, who both want to have the ball and show personality. So it was always going to be decided by the small details, as it was. The goal was almost the first time in the whole game that we found that space inside. We can improve that for the next games," he said.

"There is still a long way to go, and we can still improve a lot. Now we have to rest well, as the physical side is very important. We are not done yet. But we have to be happy," he added.

Rodri added that the important thing was to stay patient as Portugal was a team which "defends very well in a low block and plays on the break."

"We knew we could not send too many players forward as they could catch us on the counter. We were able to read it perfectly, except for a few times, as they have such high-quality players. I would give the MVP award to Mikel (Oyarzabal), of course, as it is not easy to come in like that, and so often he is the one who makes the difference," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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