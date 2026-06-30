Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro praised his players for producing an "extraordinary" performance after beating Germany on penalties to secure a place in the World Cup last 16 on Monday. Julio Enciso gave Paraguay a first-half lead in Foxborough, but Kai Havertz equalised and it appeared four-time world champions Germany would eventually scrape through in extra time. However, Jonathan Tah had a goal chalked off and Paraguay won 4-3 in a dramatic shootout as goalkeeper Orlando Gill made two crucial saves, after a 1-1 draw.

"I experienced it with great intensity, like everyone," said Alfaro. "It was a match full of tension from start to finish because we knew we were facing one of the main title contenders, a rival of enormous quality who, beforehand, were favourites."

Alfaro said his team executed the game plan effectively, limiting Germany's ability to impose their style.

"The players understood perfectly what the match required and put in a huge effort to prevent Germany from finding spaces and playing their game," he said.

He acknowledged the physical toll of the contest, pointing to the demanding conditions on a hot day in Massachusetts.

"It's true we lacked certain things, but the demands of the match were very high. The temperature was high and the constant effort to recover and close down spaces often left us with less energy to attack," Alfaro added.

Germany had never before lost a World Cup shootout, but Paraguay held their nerve to win it -- even after Antonio Sanabria and Fabian Balbuena missed kicks that would have secured victory. Even that, Alfaro felt, was part of Paraguay's identity.

"It seems if we don't suffer, it doesn't count. The shootout was dramatic, going to the sixth penalty," he said, before dedicating the win to supporters. "This qualification is for all Paraguayans who believed in us."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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