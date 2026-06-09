A video alleging Senegal players being subjected to excessive security checks at a US airport ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has raised a storm. The team, which has superstars like Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly, was allegedly videographed getting checked by security with metal detectors on the airport tarmac in San Antonio after getting off from a flight. Several social media users claimed that other teams like Spain were not subjected to such intensive checks, that too right on the tarmac. Some alleged even Uzbekistan was meted out with the same treatment in New York.

The footage circulating online showed players and staff near their luggage as security checks were carried out before the team continued its journey. The Senegalese Football Federation is yet to issue a statement on the issue.

Qué contraste más brutal 💔



Mientras algunas selecciones fueron recibidas entre mariachis, bailes y muestras de cariño en México, a Senegal lo esperaba una inspección exhaustiva apenas bajando del avión, bajo 31º y rodeados de seguridad⚠️



Lo de los Leones de Teranga no es un… pic.twitter.com/zn432SlGfc — AS USA Latino (@US_diarioas) June 8, 2026

The Senegalese 🇸🇳 delegation gets this treatment on arrival in the USA. Full tarmac searches, shoes off, bags turned inside out like criminals.



This is straight up humiliation and a disgrace. They'd never put white boys through the same.pic.twitter.com/KULjwTsCQI — World Cup 2026 Daily (@TotalFootball) June 8, 2026

🇸🇳Trato humillante de estadounidenses a la selección de Senegal

👉 Las imágenes de la llegada de la selección nacional de fútbol de Senegal a EEUU muestran un trato inapropiado y humillante por parte de las autoridades estadounidenses. pic.twitter.com/pfIL4Rkl7k — HispanTV (@Nexo_Latino) June 8, 2026

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane will be the top attraction in Senegal's 26-member squad shortlisted for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The 34-year-old Mane plays as a left winger for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The 26-man shortlist includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders, and eight forwards. Senegal will compete in Group I alongside France, Norway, and Iraq.

The following 26 men will comprise the Senegal squad picked by head coach Pape Thiaw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf.

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck, Krepin Diatta, Antoine Mendy, Ismail Jakobs, El Hadj Malick Diouf.

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Habib Diarra, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Pathe Ciss.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson, Cherif Ndiaye, Bamba Dieng, Ibrahima Mbaye, Assane Diao.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 teams, including a record 10 African representatives

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