For the first time in their footballing history, Colombia played out a 0-0 draw at the FIFA World Cup, following a gritty, goalless stalemate against Portugal in their Group K encounter on Sunday. Despite entering the contest as the second favorites, the Cafeteros dominated a star-studded Portuguese side led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Colombia thought they had snatched a dramatic winner in the first minute of second-half stoppage time when defender Davinson Sanchez headed home an inswinging cross from Juan Fernando Quintero, but the goal was chalked off after a tense VAR review.

Quintero had floated a precise cross into the box following a short corner routine, which was met by Sanchez at the far post. While the defender made no mistake, sending the Colombian-majority crowd in Miami into a frenzy, their joy was cut short as Sanchez was ruled offside by the barest of margins.

The decision broke Colombian hearts but spared Portugal's blushes in what was the first-ever meeting between the two nations at a major tournament.

Colombia had set the tone in the very first minute, as Luis Diaz's deflected shot was headed just over the bar by Jhon Cordoba. He had the game's next chance as well, brushing off Bruno Fernandes en route to goal before letting fly, but Diogo Costa repelled the shot with a strong right hand.

Colombia continued to probe and came even closer in their next attack. James Rodriguez bought himself a yard on the edge of the area and fed Jhon Arias with a superb reverse ball. The Palmeiras man charged into the area and drilled an effort towards the bottom corner, only for Ruben Neves to clear it from beneath the crossbar.

That chance woke Portugal up and they almost took the lead themselves. Joao Cancelo cut the ball back for Bruno Fernandes who took a touch and rifled towards goal from 12 yards out, but he was denied by a superb Camilo Vargas save. Joao Felix was next to try his luck, getting in behind the Colombian backline and volleying over.

Colombia continued to create the lion's share of the chances after the break and ought to have opened the scoring on the stroke of the hour. Santiago Arias was fed down the right and cut the ball back for substitute Richard Rios, and while he got good purchase on the ball, his side-footed effort flew past the near post.

While Portugal may have qualified for the Round of 32, their status as one of the pre-tournament favorites looks to be more hype than substance.

They were also held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo.

(With IANS Inputs)

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