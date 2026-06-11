The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday (Friday in India), with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening fixture. A total of 104 matches will be played in the 48-team tournament, which is being held across three countries - the USA, Mexico, and Canada. This marks the first time in the tournament's history that FIFA has agreed to a three-nation hosting arrangement. Although India did not qualify for the tournament, there is massive anticipation and buzz surrounding the World Cup in the country.

Barely ten days before the tournament was due to start, FIFA secured a comprehensive broadcast deal with Zee Entertainment Limited to broadcast the World Cup in India, covering 39 FIFA events through 2034. While Zee has not disclosed the official figure, reports indicate that FIFA slashed its initial package asking price down to the region of USD 60 million to seal the multi-year agreement.

As fans rush to Zee5 to purchase online streaming subscriptions for the tournament, others are contacting their TV service providers to subscribe to the newly launched Unite8 Sports channels. However, is there another way to watch the FIFA World Cup? Perhaps even free of charge?

It is indeed possible for fans to watch major milestones of the FIFA World Cup for free in India. DD Sports has secured the rights to air select marquee matches absolutely free of cost. This free-to-air list includes the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, all four Quarter-finals, both Semi-finals, and the final.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Telecast, Time In IST

While a few other international platforms will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for free, none of them are directly accessible in India. Platforms like FOX One, which will broadcast all 104 games in English, and Peacock, which will stream every match in Spanish, both offer free access options.

However, these are only available as part of a trial or through third-party provider bundles. Other international platforms broadcasting the FIFA World Cup for free through trials or partnership packages include YouTube TV, DirecTV, and FuboTV.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi