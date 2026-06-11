The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially gets underway on Thursday night, with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match of the quadrennial event. Before the opening match is held in Mexico City, FIFA has planned a curtain-raiser event, featuring some of the biggest artists in the world. International musician Shakira is set to take centre stage among other celebrities. The opening ceremony will start approximately 90 minutes before the tournament opener, and will be streamed live across multiple platforms in India.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a total of 48 teams competing for the top prize in the world. In total, 104 matches will be held in the tournament across the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico. It is the first time that the World Cup is being held in three different countries.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be held at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Which channel will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be aired live on UNITE8 Sports and DD Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be available on Zee5.

Who are the performers scheduled to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The top performers set to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony are: Shakira, Burna Boy, Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, J Balvin, and Tyla.

Some of the other artists are: Mana Mexican rock band, Lila Downs, Venezuelan performer Danny Ocean and Los Angeles Azules cumbia group.

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