The criticism surrounding France captain Kylian Mbappe has reached an all-time high with exactly a week remaining for Les Bleus' World Cup opener against Senegal. The Real Madrid forward, however, can turn those boos into cheers and admiration as he leads a young French side onto the world's biggest stage for the first time as captain. Having already conquered the world at 18, Mbappe came close to helping France lift back-to-back World Cup titles, scoring a hat-trick in the final in Qatar in 2022 as France went down to Argentina on penalties.

Now 27, Mbappe is set to experience the pressure of leading his nation at a World Cup for the first time ever-and doing so in the absence of several big names who have since called time on their illustrious international careers.

While he continues to be regarded as one of the best players in the world, his recent form has raised concerns back home. Even at the club level, Mbappe has been labeled "ineffective" and "selfish" despite racking up 90 goal involvements across all competitions in his first two seasons in Madrid.

As harsh as it may sound, an online "Mbappe Out" petition demanding his removal has gone viral, drawing over 30 million signatures following back-to-back trophyless campaigns for the Spanish giants. To regain the absolute faith of the fans, Mbappe must first overcome a localized dip in form that has seen him go three consecutive matches without a goal for France.

Despite the growing chorus of criticism, the France captain has made it clear that his singular aim is to help his nation lift a third World Cup title. If he manages to achieve this, he will not only silence his doubters but also cement his legacy as perhaps the greatest World Cup player of all time.

Mbappe is one of only two players in history to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. He already holds the record for the most career goals scored in World Cup finals with four-a tally he could very well increase this year, with France once again positioned as heavy title contenders.

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