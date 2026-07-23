An unprecedented development took place as the Argentinian football team was boarding a charter flight to leave the United States after the FIFA World Cup 2026. According to multiple reports on social media, the president of Argentina's Football Association (AFA) was questioned and had his phone seized just seconds before boarding the flight to return home. It was the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that reportedly questioned AFA president Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapia over claims that hundreds of millions of dollars in sponsorship money were laundered through US banks.

Tapia was supposed to fly to Buenos Aires with several members of the World Cup squad when US law enforcement agencies intervened, according to local media outlet Infobae. It was also said that Tapia was taken into custody, though these claims have been denied by the AFA.

In a statement, the AFA said that neither its president, Claudio Tapia, nor its treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, had been ordered to give evidence by US courts. However, the Argentine association did admit that a third party was summoned to appear before a US grand jury to potentially provide evidence about several people, including officials from the organisation.

Media outlet Infobae has reported that US authorities are investigating more than $300 million in AFA-linked commercial contracts, amid wider scrutiny of Argentine football finances following December raids in a money-laundering probe.

According to a witness at the airport, as the Argentine team prepared to board its flight, federal agents questioned both Tapia and Toviggino for about 30 minutes aboard a bus.

The association did not name the third party summoned by US courts but stressed that US authorities had not targeted either Tapia or Toviggino.

It has been reported that US agencies are examining whether cash linked to the AFA was moved through American banks in a possible attempt to launder money or commit fraud.

Bank records reportedly indicate that millions of dollars passed through various US financial institutions. The statements suggest that portions of the funds were held in these accounts for only a few days prior to subsequent transfers.

With Reuters Inputs

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