South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo took the blame for his team's limp 1-0 defeat to South Africa on Wednesday that left their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread. Hong left superstar Son Heung-min out of his starting line-up for his side's final group match in Monterrey. After a bright start for South Korea, South Africa were the better team, showing greater invention and a sharper cutting edge. Thapelo Maseko's second-half strike proved the difference between the two teams. Wednesday's defeat in Mexico is a shocking reversal of form for South Korea, who started their World Cup in style, coming from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

A 1-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico put them under pressure but they were still favourites to progress to the last 32 when they took to the pitch against South Africa.

"We always talk about just the results," said Hong. "In terms of the process of preparation and how we can put that onto the playing field, that is something that I had thought about.

"Of course, if we had known the results already beforehand, then I probably would have made some different choices, but I had a strategy in mind."

The Korean coach said the result was his responsibility.

"Ultimately, it comes down to me," he said. "I guess I made the wrong decisions and that was the reason why we had a bad result. Nothing more, nothing less."

Hong explained he had left forward Son -- rated by many as the greatest ever Asian player -- out of the starting line-up so he could hurt South Africa later in the match.

"We thought that Son Heung-min would be better-placed when they were losing their energy, and when we could see more spaces," he said.

"That's why we wanted Son to be at his strongest, and the opponent to be a bit weaker."

Despite their loss, South Korea still have an outside chance of qualifying for the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams from the group phase.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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