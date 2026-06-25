American sportswear giant Nike has released a special edition Gold Mercurial Superfly RGN football boot to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable 20-year career. Ronaldo, who has a lifetime contract with Nike, is likely to wear the boot during Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage clash against Colombia on Sunday. According to Footy Headlines, the boots feature a striking metallic gold base with white detailing. Each pair incorporates a 3/4-length Air Zoom unit, Flywire support, and a tacky, soft upper finish for optimal ball control.

Retailing at $300 (Rs 28,343 approx.), the boots were released worldwide on Wednesday, a day after Ronaldo scored a brace during Portugal's 5-0 win against Uzbekistan.

20 years in the making @Cristiano.



Gold Mercurial Superfly RGN, dropping June 24. pic.twitter.com/drY4En5VCs — Nike Football (@nikefootball) June 23, 2026

Ronaldo became the first player to score at six different World Cup editions, and the boots celebrate his remarkable consistency and a career spanning more than two decades.

In a career defined by records, resilience and relentless ambition, Ronaldo once again showed that age is merely a number. As football's grandest stage welcomed him for a sixth World Cup, he responded in the only way he knows -- by making history.

Ronaldo produced a record-breaking performance with a brace as Portugal registered a commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao were also on the scoresheet, while an own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov added to the Fabio Cannavaro men's woes as Roberto Martinez's side secured their first win of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo said the team showed significant progress from their opening match, which was a draw against DR Congo. While acknowledging that breaking records was special, he stressed that his main objective is always to help the national team achieve its goals.

"The team performed really well and improved a lot. As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. Obviously, speaking personally, records are always nice but my goal is always to help the national team achieve its objectives," he said as quoted by Reuters.

(With ANI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season