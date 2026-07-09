India legend Sunil Chhetri has tipped France to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying Didier Deschamps' side possesses unmatched quality and depth ahead of their blockbuster quarter-final against Morocco. "How do you bet against France? They have speed, stamina, experience, trophies and unbelievable depth. If one superstar is unavailable, another superstar comes in. Very few teams in the world have that luxury in every position," said Chhetri, who is part of the Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage expert panel.

The former India captain said France's strength extends well beyond their starting XI.

"Think about it - the players who start, the players who come off the bench, even some of the players not playing regularly are world-class. France have consistently performed in major tournaments, and it's difficult to see many weaknesses in this team," he added.

France and Morocco renew their World Cup rivalry four years after Les Bleus ended the Atlas Lions' fairytale run with a 2-0 victory in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco now return to the last eight determined to rewrite history, while France are aiming to underline their credentials as one of the strongest contenders for the title.

The Atlas Lions have once again impressed with their disciplined defending, tactical organisation and dangerous counter-attacks, while France have blended experienced campaigners with emerging stars to produce one of the tournament's most balanced teams.

The quarter-final promises an intriguing tactical battle. France are expected to dominate possession and use the pace of their wide players to stretch Morocco's compact defence, while the African side will look to absorb pressure before launching quick transitions. Set-pieces could also play a decisive role, with both teams carrying a significant aerial threat.

France will once again rely on Kylian Mbappé to produce moments of brilliance, while Ousmane Dembélé's creativity and direct running could prove key in breaking down Morocco's defence. Michael Olise and Adrien Rabiot will be tasked with controlling the midfield and limiting Morocco's counter-attacking opportunities.

For Morocco, captain Achraf Hakimi remains their biggest attacking weapon from right-back, while Sofyan Amrabat will look to disrupt France's rhythm in midfield. Brahim Díaz's creativity and Ismael Saibari's finishing could be crucial if Morocco are to reach another World Cup semi-final.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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