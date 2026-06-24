Ghanian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam found himself in focus after Harry Kane missed a late opportunity to score during England's goalless draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Ghana on Wednesday. Kane had a disappointing show against Ghana and even missed a somewhat simple chance towards the end of the match. Some supporters were quick to connect Kane's form with the witch doctor who reportedly claimed that he had placed a curse on Kane to prevent him from scoring. Ahead of the match, Bonsam claimed that Kane will not score a goal and many Ghana fans credited him for the striker's lack of form. However, experts were quick to dismiss such claims as they blamed Thomas Tuchel's tactics.

Kane had an underwhelming outing in the FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana, failing to make an impact goal-wise and overall performance-wise just days after his brace against Croatia.

During his side's goalless draw against Ghana, as per Sky Sports, Kane recorded just 19 touches throughout the game, the fewest by him in a major tournament match in the English shirt, while playing 90 or more minutes.

The clash saw plenty of interesting records and statistics emerging.

England's 12-match winning streak in competitive football came to an end, marking the first time they failed to register a victory since October 2024 against Greece, according to ESPN.

Ghana, meanwhile, avoided defeat in their opening two matches at a FIFA World Cup for only the second time since 2010, when they went on to reach the quarterfinals.

Despite dominating possession, England recorded 79 per cent possession against Ghana, the highest by any team that failed to score in a match in the last 60 years at the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana managed just 2 shots, which is the joint-lowest by any team in a game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while also marking the fewest England has conceded in a World Cup match in the last 60 years.

The match also saw England register their thirteenth scoreless draw at the FIFA World Cup, the most by any team in history, with Brazil next on the list with 9.

England extended their unbeaten run against African teams at the FIFA World Cup to 9 matches.

Jude Bellingham reached a personal milestone by making his 50th appearance for England, becoming the youngest Englishman to reach this landmark at 22 years and 359 days.

England also produced a passing masterclass, completing 93 per cent of their passes, their joint-highest in a World Cup match since 1966, while registering 430 passes in the opposition half, their most in a World Cup game since 1966.

Defender Marc Guehi stood out statistically as well, completing 125 passes, the highest by an England player on record since 1966 in a FIFA World Cup match.

(With ANI inputs)

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