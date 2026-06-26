After two consecutive exits from the FIFA World Cup, Germany are through to the knockouts in the 2026 edition of the quadrennial event. However, the Germans' road to the next round wasn't the smoothest, despite the fact that they secured the top spot in the group. After a nervy victory over the Ivory Coast, Julian Nagelsmann's side was stunned 1-2 by Ecuador in their final Group E match on Thursday. While the defeat is supposed to work as a wake-up call for the four-time champions, there seems to be a divide in the team as far as the reason behind the loss is concerned.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich and striker Deniz Undav are of the opinion that their team wasn't as hungry for three points against Ecuador as their South American opponents. After Leroy Sané's second-minute strike, Germany failed to live up to expectations and were outrun by Ecuador, who needed a win to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Round of 32.

"I had the feeling that they wanted it more than we did," Germany striker Undav told Magenta TV. "Ecuador were more aggressive, more tenacious. We have to learn from this that we also have to give it our all. They gave 100% in every action; they were involved in every challenge."

Kimmich echoed Undav's sentiments as he spoke to the media after the game.

"The difference today was that the opponent wanted to win more than us. This is why they won today. It was really deserved," the German captain said.

Germany manager Nagelsmann, however, stands on the opposite side of the reasoning given by Kimmich and Undav. He refused to accept that his players didn't give their all on the field, calling the lack of hunger talk 'nonsense'.

"No, please stop with this nonsense, honestly," the Germany coach said. "We got off to a great start. Unfortunately, right after scoring, we started committing tactical suicide with our positioning.

"Ecuador had everything to play for, and you could tell. They had their foot on the gas. But I also can't say that any of my players didn't give it their all. That's too simplistic."

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