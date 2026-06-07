Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane led Germany to a 2-1 win over the United States in Chicago on Saturday, but an impressive performance in defeat by the World Cup co-hosts will do little to dampen feverish expectations among home fans. In both teams' final warm-up game before the tournament kicks off next week, the US created a flurry of chances including a remarkable Antonee Robinson strike from outside the box to level the game, before four-time World Cup winners Germany regained the lead.

"I'm happy with the performance of everyone," said US coach Mauricio Pochettino, describing his side as "unlucky" to lose.

"We played one of the most important teams in the world. I think we need to be happy with that."

The US begin their World Cup Friday in Los Angeles against Paraguay, before clashes with Australia and Turkey.

The co-hosts are favorites to progress beyond Group D, and have high hopes of going deep into the knockout rounds thanks to a crop of elite players including Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

"We are going into a decisive week," said Pochettino, who took over in late 2024, and shook up a declining side by driving competition for places, even among those top players.

"During one-year-and-a-half, we were a little bit tough. We wanted to challenge them, we wanted to challenge everyone," he said.

"But now it's about to be all together, to put always the interest of our federation, our soccer, our people, the fans, the country (first). And now it's about giving our best."

The packed 64,000 Chicago crowd began the afternoon in boisterous mood, with expectations sky high. Having dispatched Senegal 3-2 last weekend, Pochettino picked a close-to-first-choice lineup.

His side got off to a nightmare start.

Joshua Kimmich curled a perfect cross from a free kick onto the head of Havertz, who nodded it into the net with just two minutes gone.

Both US center-backs were at fault, with 38-year-old captain Tim Ream and Miles Robinson -- auditioning to start in place of the injured Chris Richards -- left flat-footed.

It nearly got much worse for the hosts. Havertz had the ball in the net again from a Sane cross, but it was ruled offside.

Havertz almost turned provider in the 10th minute, flashing a dangerous ball across the goal, but the flag was raised again.

But after the early carnage, the US midfield anchored by Weston McKennie and Adams found their footing and exerted control.

US talisman Pulisic, growing into the game, created the equalizer in the 37th minute. The AC Milan forward's turn and rampaging run from the US half led to a corner which he took.

Germany failed to clear and it fell to Robinson just outside the box, who blasted a first-time thunderbolt into the net.

The Fulham defender's left-footed strike sailed straight down the middle of the goal but was struck so cleanly that keeper Oliver Baumann couldn't get a finger to it.

'Perfect test'

The remaining few minutes of the half featured wave after wave of US attacks.

Neither team made any half-time changes. As play resumed, Baumann -- in for injured 40-year-old veteran Manuel Neuer -- made a great double save from Pulisic, before the offside flag went up.

Sane put Germany back in front in the 57th minute, finishing a smart team passing move around the edge of the US box with a low shot from a Havertz assist that deflected past keeper Matt Freese.

From the hour mark, both managers began benching star players. Robinson departed with a limp that was later described as cramp.

Substitutes Nadiem Amiri andBrenden Aaronson came close to scoring at either end.

Germany kick off their tournament June 14 against debutants Curacao, with further group games against Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

A satisfied Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose side has now won nine matches in a row, said his side passed a "perfect test for us, both in terms of the weather and the opponent."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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