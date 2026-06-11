When Austria secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup, RB Leipzig midfielder Nicolas Seiwald found himself momentarily speechless. Representing one's country in the World Cup is every aspiring footballer's dream, and the emotion was no different for Seiwald. The visuals from the Ernst-Happel-Stadion after Michael Gregoritsch's decisive goal and the final whistle that confirmed Austria's place at football's biggest tournament are still fresh in his mind. Securing qualification for the World Cup is no small achievement, but the achievement becomes extra special when the journey to the grandest stage of all starts in a small town like Kuchl.

"It is hardly possible to realise when you think about it, from Kuchl to the World Cup against Messi," Seiwald said in a video shared by RB Leipzig. "I don't think there is anything bigger."

For most footballers, the World Cup represents the pinnacle. For Seiwald, it is also the result of a journey that began in the small Austrian town of Kuchl, where he could hardly dare to dream of what he has now gone on to achieve in his career.

Growing up, football dominated life in the Seiwald household. His older brother Raphael recalls endless days spent kicking a ball around the garden alongside their brother Max. Their football-obsessed father encouraged the passion, while young Nico was already being put through passing drills at four or five years old.

The dream was simple: one day play for Austria. Back then, even the World Cup felt like a fantasy.

Raphael remembers joking during Nicolas' days at Salzburg that after reaching the UEFA Champions League, the next target would be the World Cup. The family laughed at the suggestion. No ambition is big enough if you put your heart into it, as they say. Seiwald made it possible.

"We laughed about it," Raphael recalled. "And now we're really going to America."

The journey, however, was built on far more than talent. According to his brother, Seiwald's rise was fuelled by an unwavering commitment to improvement. While many youngsters spent their free time elsewhere, Seiwald remained focused on football.

"He was always ambitious and always disciplined," Raphael said. "For him, there was only one goal. He followed that path and never stopped."

That dedication has taken Seiwald from the Austrian Bundesliga to the German Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and now onto the World Cup stage, where Austria could find itself lining up against Lionel Messi and reigning world champions Argentina.

Yet despite the scale of the occasion, Seiwald's focus remains remarkably grounded. Rather than speaking about trophies or knockout rounds, the midfielder has set his sights on representing Austria with pride.

"My personal goal is simply to perform well and help the team as much as possible," he said. "We want to represent Austria well, play good football, play modern football and make our fans proud."

Those fans have already shared unforgettable moments with Seiwald. He still gets goosebumps when recalling Austria's qualification celebrations. Though time will tell how far the RB Leipzig midfielder and Austria go in the World Cup, it is that picture of the three brothers playing football in Kuchl and dreaming about representing their country which they would go back to, and tell each other it is always good to dream.

Today, one of them is preparing for a World Cup that could feature a showdown with global football icon Lionel Messi. For Nicolas Seiwald, the distance from Kuchl to football's grandest stage has been extraordinary. For Austria, it is a reminder that even the biggest dreams can begin in the smallest places.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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